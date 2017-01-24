Joygiver Contest - Jan./Feb. 2017
GO! Calendar

Hosted by Katrisha Villarante, the Joytv GO! Community Calendar features events throughout the Fraser Region, Vancouver and Victoria. Send your listings to events@joytv.ca or tweet us! You’ll find us on Twitter at @JoytvBC. Continue reading

Missions Fest 2017

Missions Fest Vancouver, part of Missions Fest International, is coming to Vancouver once again. The three day event takes place January 27 – 29, 2017 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Joytv and ZoomerMedia will be an exhibitor. Come say hello! Continue reading

Gallery 7 Presents its 2016-2017 Season

Joytv is thrilled to support Gallery 7 for its 2016-2017 performance season. Check out the great line-up! Little Women opens November 11th. Watch for ticket giveaways on Joytv’s Facebook page. Continue reading

Blog

Read more
Stevie Wonder
Joy Watch: Stevie Wonder Surprisingly Sings with Upstart Musician
Jan 24, 2017

Imagine performing a Stevie Wonder song, only to have the music legend walk in the room and take the stage with you. You’ll love this video! Continue reading

Elephant Snow in Oregon
Joy Watch: These Oregon Zoo Animals Love Snowstorms!
Jan 13, 2017

Watch these happy animals at the Oregon Zoo show their excitement when a massive snowstorm closes down the facility for a day. Continue reading

Skateboarding Dog
Joy Watch: This Dog Loves Chasing & Filming Skateboarders!
Dec 21, 2016

This dog isn’t interested in chasing cats. He’d rather wear a video camera and run after skateboarders! Continue reading