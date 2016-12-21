Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Whose Line Is It Anyway?

WEEKDAYS 6:30pm PT: Hosted by Drew Carey, this nonstop laughfest brings the off-the-wall spontaneity of improv comedy to your home.…

Fraser-Focus-Website-Image
Fraser Focus

Fraser Focus is a half hour program that aims to tell local stories that are often overlooked by mainstream media.…

700ClubCanada1_600x338
700 Club Canada

Weekdays 10am, 1pm & 2:30pm PT: Brian Warren & Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson bring you inspiring stories of what God’s doing in the world today.…

2020 Show Logo 2012
20/20

TONIGHT 10pm PT: ‘20/20’ reflects on the lives of iconic actresses Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher.

Comedy and Drama

View more
Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Based on the hilarious British series of the More
Amber Marshall, Shaun Johnston and Michelle Morgan star in Heartland
Heartland
Set against the stunning vistas of the Alberta More
Birds of a Feather
Birds of a Feather
Sisters Sharon and Tracey Stubb have been living More
Sue Thomas F.B. Eye - Full Cast
Sue Thomas F.B. Eye
Based on a true story, Sue Thomas: F.B.Eye follows More

Local

View more
Fraser-Focus-Website-Image
Fraser Focus
Fraser Focus – A fresh perspective beyond the More
JoytvNews-Online-600x338 June 2015
JoytvNEWS
JoytvNEWS is a 90 second weekly feature reflecting More
Go-SIdebar-Image---600x338-April-2016
GO! Calendar
Hosted by Katrisha Villarante, the Joytv GO! More
CarmenTV---Featured-Image-ONLY
CarmenTV
Joytv host, Carmen Ruiz y Laza, will gladly get More

Faith

View more
Andrew Wommack
Andrew Wommack Ministries
For over four and a half decades, Andrew has More
Rosh Hashanah - The Day of Judgement
Rosh Hashanah: The Day of Judgement
Hosted by award-winning Canadian broadcast More
The Harpreet Singh Show
The Harpreet Singh Show
Focuses on the positive contribution of South More
Eternally Yours
Eternally Yours
A program of inspiring music, interesting More

News, Docs and More

View more
2020 Show Logo 2012
20/20
A team of veteran correspondents investigate the More
IdeaCity
IdeaCity
Celebrating its seventeenth year in 2016, ideacity More
Fraser-Focus-Website-Image
Fraser Focus
Fraser Focus – A fresh perspective beyond the More
CarmenTV---Featured-Image-ONLY
CarmenTV
Joytv host, Carmen Ruiz y Laza, will gladly get More

Events

Read more
Go-SIdebar-Image---600x338-April-2016
GO! Calendar

Hosted by Katrisha Villarante, the Joytv GO! Community Calendar features events throughout the Fraser Region, Vancouver and Victoria. Send your listings to [email protected] or tweet us! We’re on twitter at @JoytvBC. Continue reading

presentation2
Joytv Proudly Supports Vancouver Giants

Joytv has partnered with the Vancouver Giants as a media sponsor for the 2016-2017 hockey season. Continue reading

Pacific Theater - 2016-2017 Season
Pacific Theatre’s 2016-2017 Season in Full Swing

Joytv is a huge supporter of live theatre and excited to sponsor Pacific Theatre for its 2016-2017 season. Read about Pacific Theatre’s entertaining season and watch for ticket giveaways on our Facebook page! Continue reading

Blog

Read more
Skateboarding Dog
Joy Watch: This Dog Loves Chasing & Filming Skateboarders!
Dec 21, 2016

This dog isn’t interested in chasing cats. He’d rather wear a video camera and run after skateboarders! Continue reading

Kindergarten Proposal
Joy Watch: Students Help Kindergarten Teacher Receive Magical Marriage Proposal
Nov 30, 2016

When this kindergarten teacher entered the gymnasium of Stanton Elementary School, little did she know her life would change. Continue reading

Cat Movies
Joy Factor: This Couple Recreates Movie Scenes with their Cats
Nov 23, 2016

In Nottingham, England, couple Sarah and David have spectacularly recreated iconic movie scenes with their cats. You have to see this amazing photos! Continue reading