Joy Watch: This Teacher Has a Special Handshake for All His Students

Something tells us that having Barry White Jr. as your teacher, would be an awesome experiences! Watch his special handshakes here!

Today, the world needs more joy and light. Share with us on social media how you're a #Joygiver, then visit Joygiver.ca for your chance to

Fraser Focus is a half hour program that aims to tell local stories that are often overlooked by mainstream media.

20/20

TONIGHT 10pm PT: Lost at Sea: It looks like an inspiring story of survival but is Nathan Carman's story the whole story?

GO! Calendar

Hosted by Katrisha Villarante, the Joytv GO! Community Calendar features events throughout the Fraser Region, Vancouver and Victoria. Send your listings to events@joytv.ca or tweet us! You’ll find us on Twitter at @JoytvBC. Continue reading

Missions Fest 2017

Missions Fest Vancouver, part of Missions Fest International, is coming to Vancouver once again. The three day event takes place January 27 – 29, 2017 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Joytv and ZoomerMedia will be an exhibitor. Come say hello! Continue reading

Gallery 7 Presents its 2016-2017 Season

Joytv is thrilled to support Gallery 7 for its 2016-2017 performance season. Check out the great line-up! Little Women opens November 11th. Watch for ticket giveaways on Joytv’s Facebook page. Continue reading

Feb 3, 2017

Something tells us that having Barry White Jr. as your teacher, would be an awesome experiences! Watch his special handshakes here! Continue reading

Stevie Wonder
Joy Watch: Stevie Wonder Surprisingly Sings with Upstart Musician
Jan 24, 2017

Imagine performing a Stevie Wonder song, only to have the music legend walk in the room and take the stage with you. You’ll love this video! Continue reading

Elephant Snow in Oregon
Joy Watch: These Oregon Zoo Animals Love Snowstorms!
Jan 13, 2017

Watch these happy animals at the Oregon Zoo show their excitement when a massive snowstorm closes down the facility for a day. Continue reading