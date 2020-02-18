Money Matters with Jim Doyle: An Unconventional Estate Perspective: Prepare Your Heirs – Not Your Estate

Money Matters with Jim Doyle

Encore Episode #11: An Unconventional Estate Perspective: Prepare Your Heirs – Not Your Estate

What was the motivation behind this show?

Some suggest, in polite company, one doesn’t don’t talk about politics, religion, or death. However, when it comes to estates, without the benefit of open dialogue, many families have beneficiaries who are not prepared to inherit well.

Good estate planning is less about who gets your stuff – and more about helping those you’ve asked to help manage your affairs, and the surprising dual roles of managing your affairs while you’re alive, or after you’ve passed away.

Newly appointed executors often come to us for help, with little preparation for the role or what is expected of them. Too often, they have incomplete records or paperwork and are thrust into the middle of family dynamics, left to manage people’s expectations, with timelines they have no control over.

So, what’s our motivation? To help ensure your spouse and kids can inherit well and reduce family conflict around inheritance matters.

We invite you to tune in Thursday, Feb. 20 at 5pm PT or Sunday, Feb. 23 at 7am PT on Joytv.

What is this episode about?

On this show, my guests, lawyers Christine Lowe of Richards Buell Sutton and Eric Clavier of Fasken, and Berta Lopera, past Executive Director of Seniors First BC, and I explore the significance of estate planning. We highlight the importance of getting families and spouses to speak openly about estate planning and offer tips for having healthy money conversations.

Financial literacy rarely seems important – until a time of crisis, when we’re asked to make important decisions affecting our futures – with whatever financial skills we have.

The weekly television series Money Matters with Jim Doyle was created in an effort to encourage Canadians to explore some of the financial issues we help clients address throughout their increasingly complex lives.

What are we hoping will come out of this show?

My guests and I would like to encourage discussions within the family to explain WHAT your wishes are – to ensure you’re looked after with dignity – and that your loved ones are prepared to inherit WELL. If your Will includes an Executor, a Power of Attorney, or a Representation Agreement, let that person know they’ve been appointed and offer some guidance as to what the role and responsibilities will look like.

On our next show we’ll be talking about . . . ‘Financial Infidelity & Talking to your Spouse about Money’, premiering Thursday, Feb. 27 at 5pm PT and Sunday, Mar. 1 at 7am PT.

Jim Doyle, Doyle & Associates Private Wealth Management, Investors Group Financial Services Inc.

Doyleandassociatesprivatewealth.com