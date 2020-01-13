Money Matters with Jim Doyle: Divorce & Money – The Unplanned Journey

Money Matters with Jim Doyle

Episode #6: Divorce & Money – The Unplanned Journey

What was the motivation behind the show?

I’ve seen the effect that divorce has on families that felt powerless to engineer an outcome that met their needs, their spouses’ needs, or the needs of their children. I completed the Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA) designation in 2004 to help people better navigate the emotional impact and financial choices divorcing couples and individuals were being presented with. Unfortunately for some, they were being asked to communicate and make choices at a time when they were shutting down.

While talking about money is difficult at the best of times, divorce is a traumatic event few couples are well-prepared for. Unfortunately, in this highly emotional state, little thought is given to the different models of divorce and which one will best serve the needs of all involved. I’ve seen the effects on families who have lost the process to lawyers. From power imbalances to not understanding what they’re being asked, many people are not prepared, emotionally, or financially to make decisions that are being asked of them. My motivation, and that of my guests, is to help Canadians be better prepared for this unplanned journey.

Financial literacy rarely seems important – until a time of crisis, when we’re asked to make important decisions affecting our futures – with whatever financial skills we have.

The weekly television series Money Matters with Jim Doyle was created in an effort to encourage Canadians to explore some of the financial issues we help clients address throughout their increasingly complex lives.

Join me and my guests, Marcus Sixta of Crossroads Law, Yuval Berger of Hindsight Counselling, and Rahul Aggarwal of CleanDivorce, as we explore how separating or divorcing couples find themselves on an unplanned journey. Two choices are paramount: one is choosing your divorce style – litigation, mediation, or collaborative divorce – highlighting the importance of choosing appropriate legal counsel; the other is adjusting to new financial realities which will require some planning. This show examines different models of separation and divorce, ways to make the process move forward – and a troubling new trend – Grey Divorce….

What are we hoping will come out of this show?

Litigation isn’t the only option for divorce. My guests and I would like to encourage those approaching divorce, to consider what their divorce legacy is going to look like; especially if children are involved. With the right divorce team: the lawyers, divorce coaches, child specialists, and financial specialists, you can be well positioned to understand your options and financial questions that divorce will present.

