Money Matters with Jim Doyle: The Dream Team – Getting More Out of Your Professional Advisor Relationships

Episode #4: The Dream Team – Getting More Out of Your Professional Advisor Relationships

What was the motivation behind this episode?

Family businesses hold a special place in my heart. As they grow, so too will the need for integrated professional advice encompassing not just the business’ needs, but the family’s comprehensive financial picture as well.

Family wealth is a “high credence” field – it’s not always clear to people using services, how results are achieved OR how performance should be measured. Most successful individuals and families work with advisors, but you might want to ask if your tax, legal and investment professionals work together as a team – or independently of each other?

Join our guests, Victor Yoshida of Concert CPA, Brian Rudy of Synergy Business Lawyers, and Claire Sutton of Claire Sutton Consulting Inc as we explore the significance of building an advisory team that provides ‘wisdom’ rather than simply ‘knowledge’. Financial literacy rarely seems important, until a time of crisis, when we’re asked to make important decisions affecting our futures, with whatever financial skills we have.

The weekly television series Money Matters with Jim Doyle was created in an effort to encourage Canadians to explore some of the financial issues we help clients address throughout their increasingly complex lives.

What is this episode about?

As net worth increases, complexity rises, with matters of family and money becoming devilishly difficult to untangle. We’re witnessing a developing trend – families want their professional advisors to take a more collaborative approach to problem solving – incorporating their legal, tax, estate, and financial planning needs.

This collaborative approach is especially relevant for family businesses as they adapt to changing economies – looking to ensure, not only the health of their business – but the family’s financial futures as well. It’s not uncommon to focus on the money, but to be a better steward of your family money, consider how you use the resources of your professional advisors.

What are we hoping will come out of this episode?

We’d welcome Canadians enjoying a richer experience working with their tax, legal and investment professionals by taking a collaborative approach to problem solving, highlighting the benefits of your professional advisors’ skillset, working together as a team on your behalf, to achieve the best outcome.

