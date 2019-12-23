Money Matters with Jim Doyle: When Culture, Family and Money Collide

Money Matters with Jim Doyle

Encore Episode #3: When Culture, Family & Money Collide

What was the motivation behind the show?

Families are funny things. We assume everybody’s reading off the same script and have the same goals, but most of us might not be aware of our own deep-rooted money perspectives. Trust can be extremely hard to come by when it comes to money, but when working with multi-generational families, it’s essential currency. Blending perspectives across generations takes concentrated effort – much more so when it comes to money, culture, and family. However, when these matters are the result of conflict, they can leave painful legacies than endure for generations.

Every day in our practice we see the way families communicate their views on money, manage issues, and address estate considerations. When communication or expectations aren’t met, families suffer. We’d like to encourage families to look at their money motivators and shine a light on communication within the family.

What is this show about?

On this episode, join me and my guests, Harry Mutti of Ascentia CPA, Elyssa Lockhart with McQuarrie Hunter LLP, and Nathan Lidder of Coal Harbour Law as we explore the significance of families talking openly about money, offering tips for healthy money conversations. What’s a family to do when culture, money, and family collide?

Financial literacy rarely seems important – until a time of crisis, when we’re asked to make important decisions affecting our futures – with whatever financial skills we have.

What are we hoping will come out of this show?

My guests and I want to encourage families to create a framework for ongoing conversations, to build dialogue around the issues and challenges that keep families ‘closed’ to discussing some financial issues. To talking openly within the family about values, expectations and family history in a way that allows family members to achieve goals and solutions that may solve the needs of all involved.

Jim Doyle, Doyle & Associates Private Wealth Management, Investors Group Financial Services Inc.

