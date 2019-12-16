Money Matters with Jim Doyle: Money & Investments: Friend or Foe – The Psychology of Money

Encore Episode #2: Money & Investments: Friend or Foe – The Psychology of Money

What was the motivation behind the show?

What’s one of my earliest memory about money? Dad wanted to help me get over my fear of opening my eyes underwater, so he filled the tub with water, lined the bottom with coins, and told me I could keep what I saw. Pretty good deal!

Truth is, most of us fear something and these fears can significantly influence our choices and actions. Over the past 30 years I’ve worked with people who tell me they’re not good with math, or that dealing with money and investments raises their blood pressure. They feel financial shame around their lack of money knowledge, previous investment decisions or lack of financial success. Financial anxiety is a monetary monster that haunts people across income levels, race and gender – you’re not alone! I believe that most of us would like to be ‘money smart’ – but what you think and say to yourself about money has a huge impact on what shows up in your life.

Financial literacy rarely seems important – until a time of crisis, when we’re asked to make important decisions affecting our futures – with whatever financial skills we have.

The weekly television series Money Matters with Jim Doyle was created in an effort to encourage Canadians to explore some of the financial issues we see clients wrestle with throughout their increasingly complex lives.

We invite you to tune in Thursday, Dec. 19 at 5pm PT or Sunday, Dec. 22 at 7am PT on Joytv.

What is this episode about?

Join me and my guests, UBC Vancouver School of Economics Professor Dr. Marina Adshade, Deborah Brakeley – Registered Clinic Counsellor, and Claire Sutton of Claire Sutton Consulting Inc. as we explore the emotional side of money and examine the significance of money anxiety and what money represents in terms of freedom, security, legacy, and responsibility.

What are we hoping will come out of this show?

In my experience, you have to plan for the life you’d like to live. Life is too short to carry embarrassment or financial shame for your past choices. My guests and I would like to help you rediscover financial confidence in your future by enhancing your financial skills.

On our next show we’ll be talking about . . . ‘When Culture, Family & Money Collide’, premiering Thursday, Dec. 26 at 5pm PT and Sunday, Dec. 29 at 7am PT.

Jim Doyle, Doyle & Associates Private Wealth Management, Investors Group Financial Services Inc.

Doyleandassociatesprivatewealth.com