Money Matters: Financial Infidelity & Talking to Your Spouse About Money



Money Matters with Jim Doyle

Episode #12: Financial Infidelity & Talking to your Spouse about Money

What was the motivation behind the show?

30+ years of doing this? My guests and I have seen our share of financial secrets. Unfortunately, secrets are trying on most relationships. Money shouldn’t be one of those secrets! Talking about money is something that most couples are uncomfortable with – especially if they feel embarrassment about choices they’ve made, fear being judged, or face conflict with their loved ones. It’s probably fair to say, that when we talk about this subject – you’re not alone.

In this show we ask: “Are you living a financial double-life?” From undisclosed accounts to hidden charge card balances – are these instances of “financial infidelity”? For couples, having different financial beliefs and goals, values and fears is not uncommon. Without acknowledging these differences, however, couples may face difficulty talking openly about money – and living life to the fullest.

What is this episode about?

Join me and my guests, Dr. Marina Adshade – UBC Professor of Economics at the Vancouver School of Economics, Darren Hotte at New Solution Mediation and Claire Sutton, Registered Clinical Counsellor, Claire Sutton Consulting Inc. – as we explore the significance of families and spouses talking openly about money, offering tips for healthy money conversations.

Financial literacy rarely seems important – until a time of crisis, when we’re asked to make important decisions affecting our futures – with whatever financial skills we have. The weekly television series Money Matters with Jim Doyle was created in an effort to encourage Canadians to explore some of the financial issues we help clients address throughout their increasingly complex lives.

What are we hoping will come out of this show?

Communication is an incredibly powerful and essential tool – especially when it comes to goals and money between couples. Getting on the same page, financially, with your spouse can take some work, maybe even hard work – but the benefits are immense. Who knows, you might even save a relationship! We want to help couples remove the stigma around talking about money – and create a foundation for healthy, open, ongoing conversations.

