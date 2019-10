Halloween Family Fun

The Urban Safari Rescue Society fund raiser Escape Room put on by Escape on the Move.

Join us Oct 18 to 24 – 4pm to 8pm and Oct. 25 – 11am to 5pm. $5 person for up to 6 players at a time.

Help Charlie Brown save the Great Pumpkin.

You must call to book your time in the escape room with the animals. 604 531-1100