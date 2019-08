The Surrey Hospice Society is hosting a Halloween Bash fundraiser at Elements Casino (17755 60 Ave.) on Saturday October 26th 9:00 PM.

Join us for a fun night of music, food and prizes for best costumes.

Surrey Hospice Society is a volunteer based, non-profit organization. We offer free grief support for those facing end-of-life and their loved ones.

Tickets $35 and are on sale starting September 2.