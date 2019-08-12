2019 Farmers Market Gumboot Gala

When: August 18 4:30 to 8:30
Where: MacInnes Farms, 6975 248 St, Langley City
Website: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-langley-community-farmers-market-societys-annual-gumboot-gala-2019-tickets-63606230949

This entry was posted in Events. Bookmark the permalink.