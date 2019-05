$100 Gift Card to The Pint Public House-Contest 2019

ENTER TO WIN

Prize Pack consists of:

1 $ 100 Gift Card to the The Pint Public House

Contest will start May 26, 2019 9 am to the end of June 9, 2019 at 11:59pm.

To qualify:

Prizes will have to picked-up at our Joytv station at the following address:

#204-5668 192nd Street, Surrey, BC V3S 2V7

“GOOD LUCK TO EVERYONE!”





Your browser does not support iframes. The contact form cannot be displayed. Please use another contact method (phone, fax etc)