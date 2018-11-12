Getting Better with Age: Employment 55 and Beyond Nov 15 3 pm to 5 pm

When: Nov 15 2018 3 pm to 5 pm
Where: 350 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC V6B 6B1 Canada
Website: https://pwp.vpl.ca/siic/

Getting Better with Age: Employment 55 and Beyond

Description

Are you a 55 plus worker seeking employment? The world of work is changing but so are the demographics. The 55 plus workforce is growing while the young workforce is shrinking.

At this networking event, connect with company representatives who understand the value of older workers.

Offered through VPL’s Skilled Immigrant InfoCentre in partnership with Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship CanadaWelcomeBC, and Pacific Community Resources Society.

This entry was posted in Events. Bookmark the permalink.