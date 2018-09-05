BC Lions vs. Ottawa REDBLACKS September 7, 2018 Contest

WHO WANTS TO WIN TICKETS TO THE BC LIONS GAME THIS FRIDAY?

“BC Lions vs. Ottawa REDBLACKS September 7, 2018 Game” Contest

Come Support Your Home Team, the BC LIONS!

Enter to WIN a Prize Pack of 2 Tickets to BC Lions Game

Prize Pack consists of:

2 Tickets to the BC Lions Game September 7, 2018 at BC Place

Contest will start Sept 5th, 2018 12:30pm to the end of day Sept 5th, 2018 at 11:59pm.

To qualify:

Tickets are only valid for Sept 7, 2018. You must be available to attend the game.

Prizes will have to picked-up at our Joytv station at the following address:

#204-5668 192nd Street, Surrey, BC V3S 2V7

“GOOD LUCK TO EVERYONE!”