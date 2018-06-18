Jog for the Bog!!! Sunday, July 22, 2018

Sunday, July 22, 2018

Delta Nature Reserve
10389 Nordel Court, Delta
8:00am – 11:00am

Jog for the Bog!

Jog through the Delta Nature Reserve this summer to get your run in & to help protect one of earth’s natural ecosystems.

Join the annual Jog for the Bog event on International Bog Day. This annual event celebrates the beauty of bogs and help spread awareness of peatlands, their importance to all species & ecosystems, and the threats they face.

There will be live entertainment, hot pancakes, and breathtaking views. Bring your friends & family and discover this natural wonder right in your backyard!

The Details:

Running Options: 5km or 10km
Registration Opens: 8:00am
Run Starts: 9:00am
Pancake Breakfast: 9:30am
Entertainment & Awards: 10:30 – 11:00am

