LAPS 10th ANNUAL FURRY TAIL ENDINGS GALA NOV 4, 2017

Joytv’s Leah Bolton (host/videographer) and Dean Atwal (host/videographer), along with the Joytv Team will be media sponsors again at this year at LAPS 10th Annual Furry Tail Endings Gala on Nov 4, 2017. The “Tale As Old As Time…An Enchanted Ball” themed gala will celebrate the many happy endings that they have helped create for Langley’s stray, lost and unwanted animals. This semi-formal event is their biggest fundraiser of the year and brings together hundreds of animal lovers for an evening of dinner, dancing, live entertainment and live and silent auctions. LAPS is a small organization but this event has helped them do huge things for companion animals in the City and Township of Langley. Without the support of their generous gala guests, many of the industry leading programs, such as their dog adoption program or their Trap, Neuter, Release program, would not be possible.

The Furry Tail Endings “Tale As Old As Time…An Enchanted Ball” themed gala will be back at the Coast Hotel & Convention Centre on November 4, 2017. .

Tickets available now! Tickets are available for purchase over the phone at 604-857-5055 or in person at the Patti Dale Shelter – 26220 56th Avenue, Langley, BC.