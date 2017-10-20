The Giant OCC Toy Drive

The Vancouver Giants are encouraging hockey fans to bring a small toy to the game to donate to Operation Christmas Child’s annual shoebox campaign.

Last year, Operation Christmas Child collected enough items in Canada to provide over 664,000 shoeboxes to children in need in more than 100 countries around the world and we want to help them reach their goal of 1,000,000 boxes in one year.

Operation Christmas Child is an annual donation campaign by Samaritan’s Purse, with the goal of showing children suffering through war, famine, disease and poverty that they are not forgotten. We hope you’ll join us in showing support for this great cause by attending the upcoming game and bringing a small toy that will fit in the shoebox among other items.

Examples of items to bring are:

A Barbie or small doll

Sports balls (plush football, hacky sack, soccer ball)

Small plush teddy

Other small toys or games

Donations will be collected and packed by a team of Operation Christmas Child volunteers – bring your item by their booth to get a sticker and enter for a chance to win a “Telus Suite and Snacks” prize pack for a future Giants game.