HEART FOR AFRICA FUNDRAISING COMMITTEE OF BC SAT OCT 14 2017

Carmen Ruiz Y Laza, Host of Carmen TV on Joytv will be emcee’ing Heart for Africa Fundraising Committee of BC on Saturday, October 14 at Roma Hall.

An evening of hope of dinner, wine, live and silent auction, door prizes, education and dancing all to benefit Project Canaan Academy in Swaziland, providing care and hope for the future for children in this small African nation.

Location: 940 Ewen Avenue, New Westminster. Doors open and silent auction begins at 5:30 p.m. Dinner: 6:30 p.m. Dancing to follow. Tickets: $100 per person. For more information contact Lianne Gentile at (604) 527-1161 or [email protected].

Other special celebrity host: DJ services provided by Girl on Wax, DJ Emilita. www.heartforafrica.ca.

Free shuttles available from 22nd Street SkyTrain Station (running from 5 p.m.-1 a.m.) $50 charitable donation tax receipts will be provided for every ticket purchased.