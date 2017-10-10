Carmen Ruiz Y Laza, Host of Carmen TV on Joytv will be emcee’ing, “An Evening of Hope, Vancouver”, Oct 19, 2017 from 6:30-10pm. at Living Space. .

This will be a memorable fundraising event that will be bringing awareness and empowering young women in Iran. The event will be an evening of hope, celebration and reflection, with food, drinks and entertainment by our special guests Mohsen Namjoo and the Hoorava-choir. It will also be your chance to hear OMID’s Founder Marjaneh Halati present her annual report about OMID’s work.

Tickets are on sale now at CAD$180 each. Click here for tickets, or to make a donation.

Location: 1706 West 1st Ave (at Pine), Vancouver BC Canada V6J 0E4