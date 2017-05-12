Win an Ultimate VIP Weekend at Cannafest 2017

It’s Canada’s HOTTEST Classic Rock Festival and you can party like a rock star!

Cannafest 2017 is on August 10 – 12 in Grand Forks, BC and you can be there.

10 lucky people could win weekend passes to Cannafest 2017 (Value $300) and one lucky winner will win an ultimate VIP rock star weekend!

VIP Weekend Includes:

2 VIP Weekend tickets

$200 travel gas gift card

4 Nights accommodation

$25 per day festival gift card

2 Cannafest Rock T-shirts

Autographed guitar

$100 gift card to The Pint Public House in Vancouver

(Value $1535)

For more details on Cannafest 2017, visit Cannafest.ca

HOW TO ENTER: Fill in the entry form below

CONTEST PERIOD: May 15 – June 4, 2017

One contest entry per valid email address. 19 yrs and older. BC Residents only

CONTEST OPENS May 15, 2017 – 9amPST