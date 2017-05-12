Win an Ultimate VIP Weekend at Cannafest 2017

Posted on May 12, 2017

It’s Canada’s HOTTEST Classic Rock Festival and you can party like a rock star!
Cannafest 2017 is on August 10 – 12 in Grand Forks, BC and you can be there.

10 lucky people could win weekend passes to Cannafest 2017 (Value $300) and one lucky winner will win an ultimate VIP rock star weekend!

VIP Weekend Includes:
2 VIP Weekend tickets
$200 travel gas gift card
4 Nights accommodation
$25 per day festival gift card
2 Cannafest Rock T-shirts
Autographed guitar
$100 gift card to The Pint Public House in Vancouver
(Value $1535)

For more details on Cannafest 2017, visit Cannafest.ca

HOW TO ENTER: Fill in the entry form below
CONTEST PERIOD:  May 15 –  June 4, 2017
One contest entry per valid email address. 19 yrs and older. BC Residents only

CONTEST OPENS May 15, 2017 – 9amPST

