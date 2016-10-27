Joy Factor: Answer this Math Question and Get Free Wi-Fi

Joy Factor is a new Joytv.ca feature that celebrates moments that will bring a smile to your face! Be it an uplifting news item, a funny viral video, or an instance where good emerges out of bad situation, Joy Factor strives to shine a light on the best this world has to offer.

If you are a tech aficionado who doesn’t like going anywhere without being connected, you know just how awesome it is to stumble upon free Wi-Fi at restaurants, malls, airports and the like. What’s more, considering how much data fees can be for heavy mobile phone users, finding said free Wi-Fi can bring with it tons of joy.

Now, many of us have been spoiled in these situations by having an easy Wi-Fi password provided to us without much effort. Sometimes, all we have to do is click a button and, voila, there’s the Wi-Fi.

So then, how would you react if this luxury was made more difficult for you to experience?

Well, the YaYa’s Thai restaurant in San Antonio, Texas, has decided to not just hand out its Wi-Fi password willy-nilly. Rather, the establishment wants its clientele to go through the process of answering a complicated, “Good Will Hunting”-like, math problem in order to get access to the free Wi-Fi.

Joshua Glock photographed the math problem and shared it on Reddit, hoping that fellow users of that site could crack the code.

It’s unclear if anyone has correctly answered this question as of yet, but if someone does, we’d love to shake that genius’ hand.

-Adam Grant