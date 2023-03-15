Vancouver Monster Jam® Championship Series 2023

This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world today returns to Vancouver for an adrenaline-charged weekend at the Pacific Coliseum from March 17-19, 2023, unleashing the all-new 2023 debut truck ThunderROARus™.

WHEN: Friday, March 17, 2023

Event Time – 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Event Times – 1:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Pit Party open from 10:30 AM–12:00 PM (Sat 1PM Event Ticket & Pit Pass required for entry)

Sunday, March 19, 2023

Event Time – 1:00 PM

Pit Party open from 10:30 AM–12:00 PM (Sunday Event Ticket & Pit Pass required for entry)

WHERE: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew St, Vancouver, BC V5K 4W3

TICKETS: Tickets are affordably priced for the whole family!

Tickets and Pit Passes will be available for purchase online at Ticketleader.ca

*Ticket prices subject to change – additional venue/ticketing fees may apply