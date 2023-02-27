ZoomerMedia Launches New Multicultural Streaming Video Platform Dekho Canada

ZoomerMedia Limited (TSXV: ZUM) announces the launch of “Dekho Canada”, a new multilingual video streaming platform for Canadians to access and stream content from Canada’s Sikh, Hindu, Islamic, and Christian communities. The app is available for download now on the App Store and Google Play.

“Dekho”, which means to “look” or “see” in Punjabi, Hindi, and Urdu, will offer an extensive collection of original video content previously only available via ZoomerMedia’s linear multicultural, multifaith television channels VisionTV, JoyTV and FAITHTV. “Dekho Canada” provides another convenient way for Canadians to stay connected to their respective communities, traditions, and cultural heritage.

“Dekho Canada is about cultural connectivity,” said Manish Verma, General Manager of Surrey-based JoyTV. “Since the 1970s, our Founder Moses Znaimer has been at the forefront of televised diversity in Canada, the first to put multicultural and multiracial reporters and presenters on-air. Now, we’ve created a virtual gathering place for Canadians from all walks of life so they can access the cultural programming that reflects their identity and beliefs.”

Visit DekhoCanada.ca to download the app for both iOS and Android devices.