JULY 21 – 24 – FORT LANGLEY, B.C.

Featuring Sue Foley, The Shuffle Demons, Molly Johnson, Michael Sarian Quartet, Junior Santos, Warren Dean Flandez, Champian Fulton Quartet, The Rugcutter Jazz Orchestra, Grand Slam Jazz Band, Steelin’ in the Years, Zappostrophe’, Smilin’ Jack and The Panama Limited, The Mojo Stars, Terminal Station.

See the full line up and buy tickets at fortlangleyjazzfest.com