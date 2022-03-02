Fam Jam Kitchen Cooking Class with Celebrity Chef Bruno Feldeisen

Join Family Services of Greater Vancouver (FSGV) for the Fam Jam Kitchen, a family-
friendly cooking class. Taking place on April 9, the fundraising event will be led by Canadian celebrity chef Bruno Feldeisen, with all proceeds supporting local families in need.
WHEN: Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 5:00-6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Virtual event. Once registered, a broadcast link will be provided to attendees in advance of the event.
HOW: Tickets are priced at $100 per family and can be purchased at www.famjamkitchen.ca.
Each family ticket includes:
• Food for 3 adults or 2 adults + 2 kids
• Starter: Fresh Prep meal kit for Chicken Caesar Salad
• Main: Fresh Prep meal kit for BBQ Chicken Pizza
• Access to the virtual event
• Free meal kit delivery (within Fresh Prep delivery zone)