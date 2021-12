The ‘Guru Nanak Diversity Village’, a community project, will give South Asian seniors access to a culturally sensitive long-term care facility where they can live independent and fulfilling lives.

On November 19, 2021 from 7am-7pm, @PICS (Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society) is organizing a Radiothon and Telethon fundraiser.

Please call 604-961-0915 to donate!

More info: https://pics.bc.ca/