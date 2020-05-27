Surrey Celebrates BC Seniors Week

BC Seniors Week is an annual celebration to acknowledge and celebrate the integral role seniors play in communities across British Columbia. City of Surrey will host a series of free, live registered programs and webinars, plus a variety of pre-taped activities, including:

– Art lessons with local artist educators Alanna Edwards and Claire Moore

– Literature club and book chat with Surrey Libraries

– How to live well on retirement income webinar hosted by Credit Counselling Society

– 75 ways to save on household expenses webinar hosted by Credit Counselling Society

– Pat Chessell video concert hosted on Facebook Live

– Stories from the past with City of Surrey heritage staff

– Online fitness videos led by certified city instructors

– Art in Conversation virtual art tour

– Virtual tours of Darts Hill Garden Park

