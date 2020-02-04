Money Matters with Jim Doyle: Financial Literacy – A Lifelong Journey

Money Matters with Jim Doyle

Episode #9: Financial Literacy – A Lifelong Journey

What was the motivation behind the show?

Have you ever found yourself: Buying a car or home, or negotiating a loan or mortgage? Dividing assets on a marital breakdown? Investing? Planning your retirement? Settling an estate? Chances are your financial literacy skills will come into play. Simply put, financial literacy touches almost every corner of our lives. From online purchasing, using credit, and balancing needs and wants – it’s easy in get into financial trouble. Could the growing use of payday loans, rising debt, and people struggling to afford their lifestyles be signs of trouble on the horizon?

What is this episode about?

Join me and my guests, Isobel Mackenzie, Seniors Advocate of British Columbia, Dr. Evelyn Zellerer, Founder and Director of Peace of the Circle, and Sheila Biggers, President and CEO of Junior Achievement British Columbia, as we explore the significance of financial literacy. We offer tips on healthy money conversations between with individuals and families, exploring balancing needs and wants – budgeting and goal-setting – and how the FINANCIAL HABITS we develop as children SET US UP for life! Financial literacy has become a lifelong journey – a journey which may not seem significant – until a time of crisis, when we’re asked to make important decisions affecting our futures with whatever financial skills we have.

What are we hoping will come out of this show?

The weekly television series Money Matters with Jim Doyle was created in an effort to encourage Canadians to explore some of the financial issues we help clients address throughout their increasingly complex lives. My guests and I see the consequences of the financial choices people are making – every day. Financial decisions are being made at every stage of our lives – and financial literacy is not just something for the young or the old – it’s a lifelong journey.

Making smart financial decisions is integral to our everyday lives. We’re being asked to make (smart) money choices – while deciphering and decoding a more complex financial and technological world. Isobel, Evelyn, Sheila and I want to encourage improvements in financial literacy because they can have a profound impact on the ability for Canadians to be better prepared for the future.

