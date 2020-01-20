Money Matters with Jim Doyle: Retirement Redefined – Is it an Event or an Experience?

Money Matters with Jim Doyle

Episode #7: Retirement Redefined – Is it an Event or an Experience?

What was the motivation behind the show?

I’m passionate about helping people define what retirement really means for them and to live their retirement lifestyle by DESIGN! I’ve met people who’ve had 40+ years to plan for this day, but it kept getting put off – until tomorrow – so they start Day One as a Retired Person with anxiety. They’re unsure how they want to spend their time; who they want to spend it with; whether they’ll move closer to the kids; or whether they’ll need to downsize to afford their retirement lifestyle.

Two of the strongest questions I can ask a pre-retiree are: “How would you like to spend your time in retirement?” and “Can you describe a typical day for me?” If they can, I think they’re in a great starting place because once they leave the retirement party, it’s all too real. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed and anxious if they don’t have a plan in place. My guests and I would like to suggest: With help – there’s hope!

What is this episode about?

Join me and my guests, Dr. Barbara Mitchell – Professor of Sociology & Gerontology, SFU, Nadine Jans of Uptimize Coaching Counselling & Training Ltd, and Doris Orr of TEC Canada as we ask: “How do you view retirement?” Are you retiring FROM something, or, TO something? Your answer may offer insights on your retirement outlook. Have you planned financially and emotionally – for the opportunities that retirement represents?

Financial literacy rarely seems important – until a time of crisis, when we’re asked to make important decisions affecting our futures – with whatever financial skills we have.

The weekly television series Money Matters with Jim Doyle was created in an effort to encourage Canadians to explore some of the financial issues we help clients address.

We invite you to tune in Thursday, Jan. 23 at 5pm PT or Sunday, Jan. 26 at 7am PT on Joytv.

What are we hoping will come out of this show?

Do you dream of being an ageless adventurer? Too many Canadians enter retirement with trepidation. We’d like to change that perspective to one of opportunity, excitement, security, and ultimately – enjoyment.

For a real conversation starter, consider making the following lists: things you will do alone in retirement; things your spouse will do alone in retirement; things you will do together in retirement – and then share them.

