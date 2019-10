Royal City Gogos’ fabulous Artisan Craft Fair features local handmade fashion accessories, jewelry, food, soft furnishings, gifts and more. Downtown quality at suburban prices!

Free parking. Free admission. Wheelchair accessible.

See our products at www.royalcitygogos.org/artisan-products.html

All proceeds to the Stephen Lewis Foundation’s Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign in solidarity with African Grandmothers caring for children orphaned by AIDS.