Money Matters: Money Doesn’t Have To Be a Relationship Wrecker

Money Matters with Jim Doyle Episode 5: Money Doesn’t Have to be a Relationship Wrecker

What was the motivation behind the show?

Sometimes families just need a little encouragement to develop healthy money conversations – fostering connection, conversation and objectivity. We’re taught from an early age, that money is personal, it’s private, and so we don’t share. Most of us grew up in families where money was never talked about – in a rational way. After 30 years as a financial planner, it’s rare to find someone who says they were educated about the wise use of money, taught about the value of saving, or had a realistic sense of the family’s financial situation. The emotional load that money carries is substantial because money represents so much more than dollars and cents. This presents challenges for families or couples seeking openness and clarity around each person’s financial vision and goals.

What is this show about?

On this episode, join me and my guests, Ida Harvey and Alyson Jones of Alyson Jones & Associates Inc. and Darrin Hotte of NewSolution Mediation, as we explore the significance of families and spouses talking openly about money, offering tips for healthy money conversations.

Financial literacy rarely seems important – until a time of crisis, when we’re asked to make important decisions affecting our futures – with whatever financial skills we have.

The weekly television series Money Matters with Jim Doyle was created in an effort to encourage Canadians to explore some of the financial issues we help clients address throughout their increasingly complex lives.

All too often, family wealth decisions are made by one person without input or feedback from others. Think your partner isn’t keeping financial secrets from you? You might be surprised. If you think you’ve successfully avoided conflict by having your spouse handle all the financial stuff, we’ll explore some of the dangers of letting your spouse make all of the financial decisions.

When families or couples have different money personalities, they can experience difficulty talking rationally about money. Often, they don’t know where to start, don’t have a framework for the discussions, or haven’t established a proper time and place to discuss important family wealth issues.

What are we hoping will come out of this show?

When it comes to money, couples often accept an uneasy truce, but when our motives and influences are clarified, we can see ourselves and our partners clearly, perhaps for the first time. Together, my guests and I would like to help couples and families rediscover their sense of confidence and control over their financial futures, so that together, they can live a richer financial experience.

