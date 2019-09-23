Money Matters: Retirement Redefined – Is It An Event or An Experience?

Money Matters Episode #4: Retirement Redefined – Is it an Event or an Experience?

What was the motivation behind the show?

I want to help people redefine what retirement really means for them and to live their retirement lifestyle by DESIGN! I’ve met with people who may have had 40+ years to plan for this day, but it kept getting put off – until tomorrow – so they start Day One as a Retired Person with anxiety. They’re unsure how they want to spend their time; who they want to spend it with; whether they’ll move closer to the kids; or whether they’ll need to downsize to afford their retirement lifestyle.

As a financial planner, one of the strongest questions I can ask a pre-retiree is: “How would you like to spend your time in retirement? Can you describe a typical day for me?” If they can, I think they’re in a great starting place because once they leave the retirement party, it’s all too real. Now they’re anxious they don’t have a plan in place, asking themselves, how did I get here? My guests and I would like to suggest: With help – there’s hope!

What is this show about?

On this episode, join me and my guests, Dr. Barbara MitchelI – Professor of Sociology & Gerontology, SFU, Nadine Jans of Uptimize Coaching Counselling & Training Ltd, and Doris Orr of TEC Canada as we ask: “How do you view retirement?” Consider the following: Are you retiring FROM something, or, TO something? Your answer may offer insights on your retirement motivation and outlook. Have you planned financially and emotionally – for the opportunities that retirement represents?

Financial literacy rarely seems important – until a time of crisis, when we’re asked to make important decisions affecting our futures – with whatever financial skills we have. The weekly television series Money Matters with Jim Doyle was created in an effort to encourage Canadians to explore some of the financial issues we help clients address.

We invite you to tune in Thursday, Sept. 26 – 5pm PT – or Sunday, Sept. 29 – 7am PT on Joytv.

What are we hoping will come out of this show?

Confidence and satisfaction can come from something as simple as understanding your options. If you can envision it, chances are you can live it! Do you dream of being an ageless adventurer? Too many Canadians enter retirement with trepidation. We’d like to change that perspective to one of opportunity, excitement, security, and ultimately – enjoyment.

For a real conversation starter, consider making the following lists: things you will do alone in retirement; things your spouse will do alone in retirement; things you will do together in retirement – and then share them.

On our next show we’ll be talking about . . . ‘Money Doesn’t Have to be a Relationship Wrecker’, premiering Thursday, Oct. 3 at 5pm PT and Sunday, Oct. 6 at 7am PT.

Jim Doyle, Doyle & Associates Private Wealth Management, Investors Group Financial Services Inc.

Doyleandassociatesprivatewealth.com