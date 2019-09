HOPE4HOMES Conference on Saturday, September 7, you will hear from the

Community and the City and Township of Langley what’s been done, is being done or is planned to ensure economically vulnerable seniors’ access to affordable, accessible and appropriate housing.

You will hear about new projects to improve seniors’ chances of finding housing to allow them to remain in Langley. Our keynote speaker may lead

us to a conviction that much more work needs to be done.