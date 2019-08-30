Chefs for the Pier

Join these incredible local chefs as they celebrate the tastes of the Semiahmoo Peninsula with great food and fine wine to raise funds to help rebuild our iconic White Rock Pier.
Chef Vikram Vij, My Shanti
Chef Matthew Stowe, Joey Restaurant Group
Chef Kayla Dhaliwall, Glass House Estate Winery
Chef Josiah Tam, Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar
Chief Harley Chappell, Semiahmoo First Nation
Chef Jan Wait, Jan’s on the Beach
Chef Joel Villanueva, Primo’s Mexican Grill
Chef Jeff Short, Sheila’s Catering
Chef Shaughn Halls, Oceana PARC
Chef Christophe Bonzon, Chez Christophe
Chef Jennie Silk, Uli’s Restaurant
Chef Brian Cho, Sapporo Kitchen
$300 | Every ticket receives a tax donation