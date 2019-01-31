International Vancouver Boat Show 2019 Feb 6-10, 2019

VANCOUVER INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW: TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION ON DISPLAY

The Vancouver International Boat Show will provide boating enthusiasts with a first look at 2019 premiere models, accessories, amenities, more than 100 seminars – and an array of entertaining guest appearances. However, the event will also put on display, the latest in technology and innovation.

It will once again be hosted in two locations, indoors at BC Place and the floating show at Granville Island. Free shuttle buses and water ferries will be operating continuously between the two venues.

Show Hours for February 6 – 10, 2019 are as follows:

Wednesday through Saturday 10am – 8pm

Sunday 10am – 5pm

* the floating show will close at 5pm daily

Specific program details are available at www.VancouverBoatShow.ca

Western Canada’s largest consumer boating event, the Vancouver International Boat Show is owned by the Boating BC Association and produced by Canadian