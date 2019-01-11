The Motorcycle Show Vancouver Jan 18-20, 2019

Abbotsford, BC– The Vancouver Motorcycle Show, which has built its reputation on bringing the best in powersports brands together, is back for its annual three-day bike unveiling at the Tradex in Abbotsford.

From January 18-20, 2019, gearheads and maximum torque lovers will be able to get their fix and find their ride with the newest makes and models of motorcycles as well as the latest accessories and technology featured all under one roof.

EVENT: 2019 Motorcycle Show – Vancouver

DATES: January 18 -20 2019

LOCATION: Tradex – Fraser Valley Trade & Exhibition Centre, Abbotsford

HOURS: Friday 12:00pm-9:00pm; Saturday 10:00am-8:00pm; Sunday 10:00am-5:00pm

ADMISSION: Adults $13.00 until Jan 2 2019 at which point, they will go up to $15

Juniors (6-14) $12.00

Seniors (65+) $11.00

Children (5 and under) FREE with adult purchase

Family Pass $40.00 (2 adult & 2 junior passes)

SHE Rides Night ½ price ladies only after 5:00 pm on Friday Night

Free parking for all motorcycles!