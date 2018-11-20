Cultus Lake Park – Cultus Lake Christmas Nov 30-Dec 1, 2018

Cultus Lake Park Announces Cultus Lake Christmas
Cultus Lake, B.C. – Cultus Lake Park has announced the dates and activities for their annual family-friendly holiday season event: Cultus Lake Christmas. The highly popular event, which showcases the lighting of the trees throughout the park and a visit each evening from none other than Santa Claus himself, runs on Friday, November 30 and Saturday, December 1 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
This exciting and lively two-night holiday season celebration event includes:
- Lighting of trees throughout the Park
- Artisan gift market
- Visit from Santa Claus
- Children’s colouring contest
- Bonfire with marshmallows
- Hot chocolate
- Apple cider (alcohol-free)
- Holiday music
To download the colouring contest image, please visit: https://www.cultuslake.bc.ca/upcoming-events/.
Media Contact:
Bonny Bryant
Chief Administrative Officer