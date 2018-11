Christmas Market and Bake Sale

Join Shepard Of the Valley Lutheran Church on Saturday, November 17th for their Christmas Market and Bake Sale where you will find a variety of crafters and home-based businesses for all your Christmas shopping needs. There will also be a concession so you can stop for lunch or a snack while you shop. 9:30-4:00 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 20097-72 Ave.