Local Youth Bring Disney Musical Performances to Stage

August 31, 2018

The Children’s Theatre of Richmond Association (CTORA) is excited to announce that their 2018 program runs in November and December with two musical productions from Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. and Beauty and the Beast Jr.

Incredibly talented youth performers, including Disney stars, perform these popular musical productions with collaboration from Vancouver Aquarium to provide support and the three-dimensional (3D) backdrop in The Little Mermaid Jr. production. Tickets on sale now from $20.00 to $49.50 (excludes applicable service fee and taxes).

2018 Show Schedule:

The Little Mermaid Jr.

Saturday, November 24 & Sunday, November 25

6:30pm (approx. 2 hours)

Massey Theatre, 735 Eighth Ave., New Westminster

Starting from $20.00- Order online with assigned seating



Beauty and the Beast Jr.

Friday, December 7 & Saturday, December 8

6:30pm (approx. 2 hours)

Norman Rothstein Theatre, 950 West 41st Ave., Vancouver

Starting from $21.50- Order online with assigned seating