Kick Off To Kristmas Kraft Fair Nov 9 and 10, 2018

Kicking it to your Kristmas wish lists this fair is your one stop shop!

Shop handmade and support local Nov 9, 2018 5 pm-9 pm and Nov 10, 2018 10 am-6 pm at this community charity event where artisans are coming together for an epic craft fair with all proceeds from entry and draws going to support local families this holiday season!

PAW PATROL 6:30 pm-8:30 pm on the FRIDAY

SANTA 11 am-3 pm on the SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC, PHOTOGRAPHER ON SITE FOR FAMILY PICTURES, PIEROGI TRUCK, COFFEE TRUCK and tons of handmade options to Kick off your Kristmas shopping!!!

Hosted by Kickoff to Kristmas Kraft Fair and West Coast Artisan Collective