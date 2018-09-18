Urban Safari Rescue Society Nature Club September 22 2018

Nature Club! – send your child on a journey through the animal world at the Urban Safari Rescue Society Nature Club.

This unique program introduces your child to concepts such as habitat, conservation, animal characteristics and much more with lesson plans, crafts, activities and some hands on experience with some of our animals when appropriate. Class size is small so don’t delay.

The next session begins Sept. 22 – 10am to 12pm. for 7 weeks of exploration.

To register:

call 604 531-1100 or

email: [email protected]

web site: www.urbansafari.ca