Heart for Africa-Evening of Hope October 20 2018

Heart for Africa- Evening of Hope

Joytv/CARPe diem host/producer Carmen Ruiz y Laza will be Emcee for the Gala Event again this year!

Keynote Speaker Olympic and World Canadian Ice Hockey Campion Meghan Agosta

IT TAKES A VILLAGE

Heart for Africa (Canada) is a faith-based humanitarian organization focused on bringing hope to the people of eSwatini by focusing in the areas of Hunger, Orphans, Poverty, and Education through a 1,000 hectare farm called Project Canaan. At one time discarded and forgotten, the children that are being raised at Project Canaan have a powerful testimony and they are the HOPE of eSwatini’s future. Join us in securing a future for them.

Saturday, October 20, 2018

Door open at 5:30 pm