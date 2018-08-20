Cultus Lake Family Fun Pack Contest 2018

“FAMILY FUN PACK” Contest 2018

Cultus Lake Water Park and Cultus Lake Adventure Park

BC’s newest and most incredible Family Entertainment Water & Theme Park!

Enter to WIN a Family Fun Pack of 8 VIP Passes to Cultus Lake Water Park and Adventure Park to experience new ‘Thrill Rides’ and ‘Splash into Summer’.

Family Fun Pack includes:

Eight Free Cultus Lake Waterpark Admissions

Eight Free Cultus Lake Adventure Park Unlimited Rides Wristbands

Eight Free Round of Adventure Golf

ENTER TO WIN SOME FUN IN THE SUN!!!

Prizes will have to picked-up at our Joytv station.

“GOOD LUCK TO EVERYONE”



