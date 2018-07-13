“SUMMER FUN” Contest 2018

Cultus Lake Water Park and Cultus Lake Adventure Park

BC’s newest and most incredible family entertainment Water & Theme Park!

Enter to WIN a Family Pack of 4 VIP Passes to Cultus Lake Water Park and Adventure Park to experience new ‘Thrill Rides’ and ‘Splash into Summer’.

Family Pack of 4 includes:

Four Free Cultus Lake Waterpark Admissions

Four Free Cultus Lake Adventure Park Unlimited Rides Wristbands

Four Free Round of Adventure Golf

Contest will start July 13th, 2018 6pm to the end of day July 22nd, 2018 at 11:59pm.

ENTER TO WIN SOME FUN IN THE SUN!!!

Prizes will have to picked-up at our Joytv station at the following address:

“GOOD LUCK TO EVERYONE”



