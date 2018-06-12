“CLOUD BUSTER” VIP Launch Contest June 23, 2018

“FOR ALL YOU THRILL SEEKERS”

HERE’S ANOTHER CHANCE TO WIN THE VIP PASSES!!!

Cultus Lake Adventure Park is BC’s newest and most incredible family entertainment Theme Park!

Enter to WIN a Family Pack of 4 VIP Passes to Cultus Lake Adventure Park to experience the launch of the new ‘Thrill Ride’ the “CLOUD BUSTER” on June 23, 2018.

Family Pack consists of 4 VIP passes which includes:

1) Entrance to the Cultus Lake Adventure Park

2) All day ride wristband

3) Draw entry to be the first official rider on the new thrill ride “CLOUD BUSTER” (winners of the draw will be picked at 12:30pm)

Contest will start June 12th, 2018 6:30pm to the end of day June 14th, 2018 at 11:59pm.

To qualify:

1) Tickets are only valid for June 23rd, 2018. You must be available to attend the event from 11am to 3pm. (park ride – hours of operation are 12pm-8pm)

Prizes will have to picked-up at our Joytv station at the following address:

“GOOD LUCK TO EVERYONE”



