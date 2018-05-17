Grateful. An Evening with Brian Doerksen Nov 3 2018

Award-winning singer-songwriter and worship leader Brian Doerksen comes home to Abbotsford, BC!

Grateful. An Evening with Brian Doerksen takes place Saturday, November 3 at Central Heights Church at 7 pm. Brian’s songs, including ‘Come Now is the Time to Worship’, ‘Refiner’s Fire’, ‘Hope Of The Nations’ and ‘The River,’ are known and sung internationally. Performing with a full band, Brian will feature songs from his 2017 release, Grateful, plus some of your favourites from years past. You’re invited to join us for this special night of inspirational music and worship in support of Bethesda Christian Association. Advance tickets are only $25. Invite your friends and family and come for an unforgettable night of music and storytelling.

Bethesda Christian Association would like to thank the following sponsors for helping make this event possible:

Blackwood Building Centre Abbotsford (Home Hardware)

Southern Irrigation

TD Canada Trust – South Fraser Way Abbotsford

Joytv

The Light Magazine

A presentation of Front Of The Line Productions.