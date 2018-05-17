CanIL Rides with Valley GranFondo July 22 2018

On Sunday, July 22, 2018 CanIL will be riding with Valley GranFondo. Join us!
YOU RAISE, WE PAY
You commit to raise $1,000. We pay the Fondo fee and buy your jersey.
Funds raised go to student scholarships and bursaries at the Canada Institute of Linguistics.
Most graduates of CanIL commit to a vocation in language development, literacy work,
and Bible translation among remote and marginalized people across the globe.
They help revitalize declining cultures, and bring them God’s Word in their heart language.
Learn more about CanIL at www.canil.ca
About Prospera Valley GranFondo
The overall goal of the Prospera Valley Granfondo is to create a legacy event for the Fraser Valley, by partnering with like minded organizations such as Cycling BC, the vision of CVEMS can be realized by targeting youth within the local education system and guiding them to make healthy living choices. This in turn will help nurture the next generation that will result in a net positive benefit for the society of the Fraser Valley as a whole.