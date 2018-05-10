MS WALK MAY 27 2018

Surrey MS Walk happening May 27, 2018

On Sunday May 27, in communities across the province, over 3,000 participants will come together for British Columbia’s annual MS Walk to fundraise for and help change the lives of Canadians living with multiple sclerosis (MS). Media are invited to attend MS Walk Surrey and interview dedicated spokespeople and/or talk to participants who are directly affected by MS to hear their inspiring stories.

Hundreds of participants will take a stand against MS and help build a more hopeful future for affected Canadians at the MS Walk at the Tynehead Regional Park in Surrey.

The MS Walk is a family-oriented, community event that raises funds in support of the fight to end MS. Participants can choose from varying route lengths, including a wheelchair accessible route for participants using mobility aids. More information is available online at: mswalks.ca

WHEN: May 27 2018; Check-in time 9 am; Start time 10:30 am

WHERE: Tynehead Regional Park, 10017 168 St, Surrey, BC, V4N 4B5 (Serpentine Fields Entrance)

Canada has the highest rate of MS in the world. The dollars you raise are invested in world-leading MS research and to help fund stem cell research, discover what causes MS, and advocate for accessible and low-cost treatments.

CONTACT: Steph Troughton

604.637.6649

Cel. 778.989.1469

[email protected]