kartSTART Event June 30 to July 3 2018

kartSTART Presented by Toyota is a unique family driving education program that travels across Canada every summer.

Registration is required online in advance! Seats sell out quickly! $79 includes everything

kartSTART is designed to give kids, teens and their families a true, real-world understanding of the physics behind driving motorized vehicles. The half-day course gives children and teens as young as 10 a driving experience in a vehicle that fits them — our go karts. The driving experience includes: interactive safety briefing by professional driving instructors including one-on-one interaction; use of a professional racing kart; Snell approved helmet, and CIK racing suit. Karting participants take part in safety-oriented lead/follow sessions with our instructors. Families will experience our Toyota Safety Sense demonstration exercises that are fun for the whole family. And of course, we include a catered meal for all attendees.

EVENT HOURS ( TWO SESSIONS PER DAY )

DAY: Saturday June 30, 2018 TIME: 8:30 am – 12:00 pm & 12:00 pm – 3:30 pm

DAY: Sunday, July 1, 2018 TIME: 8:30 am – 12:00 pm & 12:00 pm – 3:30 pm

DAY: Monday, July 2, 2018 TIME: 8:30 am – 12:00 pm & 12:00 pm – 3:30 pm

DAY: Tuesday, July 3, 2018 TIME: 8:30 am – 12:00 pm & 12:00 pm – 3:30 pm

PUBLIC EVENT CONTACT: Gloria 647-401-5153