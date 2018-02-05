VANCOUVER GREEK FOOD FESTIVAL APRIL 20-22 2018

Vancouver Greek Food Festival

10:00pm Friday 5 – 10pm and Sat/Sun Noon – 10pm

Celebrating over 90 years as a community and our 40th annual food fest.

Please join the 40th Annual Vancouver Greek Food Festival! The dates are April 20-22 2018. They are excited to celebrate their 40th anniversary of the Festival with exciting performances, delicious food, and lots of KEFI!

4500 Arbutus Street, Vancouver BC

Free admission

Come & enjoy the taste, sights and sounds of Greece

Tour their magnificent St Georges Orthodox Cathedral

Visit their Heritage Room and Greek Agora market

Enjoy their traditional and delectable home style cooking and baking.

Greek dancing

Raffle prizes, Trips to Greece, San Francisco and much much more

Instagram: @vancouvergreekfestival

Facebook: Vancouver Greek Food Festival

Contact: Bea Nohr (604) 422-6553. Corus Entertainment, c /o Evelyn Economos (604) 318-7626 or George Vassilas (778) 872-2600