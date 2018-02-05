VANCOUVER GREEK FOOD FESTIVAL APRIL 20-22 2018

Vancouver Greek Food Festival
Apr 20, 2018 @ 4:00 pm — Apr 22, 2018
10:00pm Friday 5 – 10pm and Sat/Sun Noon – 10pm
Celebrating over 90 years as a community and our 40th annual food fest.
Please join the 40th Annual Vancouver Greek Food Festival! The dates are April 20-22 2018. They are excited to celebrate their 40th anniversary of the Festival with exciting performances, delicious food, and lots of KEFI!
4500 Arbutus Street, Vancouver BC
- Free admission
- Come & enjoy the taste, sights and sounds of Greece
- Tour their magnificent St Georges Orthodox Cathedral
- Visit their Heritage Room and Greek Agora market
- Enjoy their traditional and delectable home style cooking and baking.
- Greek dancing
- Raffle prizes, Trips to Greece, San Francisco and much much more
- Instagram: @vancouvergreekfestival
- Facebook: Vancouver Greek Food Festival
Contact: Bea Nohr (604) 422-6553. Corus Entertainment, c /o Evelyn Economos (604) 318-7626 or George Vassilas (778) 872-2600