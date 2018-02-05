VANCOUVER GREEK FOOD FESTIVAL APRIL 20-22 2018

When: April 20-22 2018
Where: 4492 Arbutus St, Vancouver, BC V6J 4A2, Canada
Website: www.helleniccommunity.org

 

 

Vancouver Greek Food Festival

Apr 20, 2018 @ 4:00 pm  —  Apr 22, 2018
10:00pm Friday 5 – 10pm and Sat/Sun Noon – 10pm
Celebrating over 90 years as a community and our 40th annual food fest.

Please join the 40th Annual Vancouver Greek Food Festival! The dates are April 20-22 2018. They are excited to celebrate their 40th anniversary of the Festival with exciting performances, delicious food, and lots of KEFI!

4500 Arbutus Street, Vancouver BC

  • Free admission
  • Come & enjoy the taste, sights and sounds of Greece
  • Tour their magnificent St Georges Orthodox Cathedral
  • Visit their Heritage Room and Greek Agora market
  • Enjoy their traditional and delectable home style cooking and baking.
  • Greek dancing
  • Raffle prizes, Trips to Greece,  San Francisco and much much more
  • Instagram:  @vancouvergreekfestival
  • Facebook:  Vancouver Greek Food Festival

Contact:  Bea Nohr (604) 422-6553. Corus Entertainment, c /o   Evelyn Economos (604) 318-7626 or George Vassilas (778) 872-2600

 

