“LAY THE FOUNDATION” WINTER DRIVE JAN 14-28, 2018

Guru Nanak’s Free Kitchen (GNFK) & Akal Acacdemy Surrey’s First Annual

The Season of Giving Goes By But the Needs Still Remain…Let’s Give to Surrey Shelters!

Items Required (New Only) – Undershorts, Socks, Toques, Towels

New or Gently Used -Blankets, Comforters, Sleeping Bags, Pillows, Bedsheets, Gloves, Mittens, Jackets, Vests, Ponchos, Scarves, Boots

Travel Size Personal Care Packages- Tote bag with Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Comb, Shaving Kit, Lip Balm, Shampoo, Conditioner, Facecloth, Tissues, Deodorant, Soap

Small Household Items – Dishes, Pots, Pans, Kitchen Utensils, Bathroom Items, Clean Supplies-Non-Perishable Food Items

Drop Off Locations:

Satnam Plaza-Unit 109- 7130 120th St., Surrey, BC

Sukh Sagar Gurdwara-347 Wood St. New Westminster

Dukh Niwaran Gurdwara-15255 68Ave Surrey, BC,

Akal Academy Surrey -Unit 204-12639 80th, Surrey, BC

For More Information Call

Raman Khaira 604-613-7769

Manmohan Singh 604-841-2000

Dimple Kaur Saran 604-218-3976